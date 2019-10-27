Russian Defense Ministry: we are unaware of alleged assistance in Baghdadi operation: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday it was not aware of any assistance that Russia had allegedly provided to the U.S. air forces in the operation that targeted Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, state-run RIA news agency reported.

“We are unaware of any alleged assistance to the flying of U.S. aviation into the airspace of the Idlib de-escalation zone during this operation,” Major-General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by RIA as saying.

President Donald Trump said earlier on Sunday that al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid by U.S. special forces in northwest Syria and thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iraq for their support.