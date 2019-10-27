Politics
October 27, 2019

Syria's SDF says its intelligence helped locate Baghdadi

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Sunday the operation that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi took place after its intelligence pinpointed his location.

Senior SDF official Redur Xelil said at a news conference that the forces would now intensify intelligence operations and efforts to chase down Islamic State sleeper cells.

It blamed a Turkish assault on northeast Syria for delaying the Baghdadi operation by more than a month.

Reporting by Eric Knecht, Ellen Francis and Lisa Barrington

