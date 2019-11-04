World News
November 4, 2019 / 11:08 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Turkey captures sister of slain IS leader Baghdadi in northern Syria: Turkish official

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Turkey captured the sister of slain Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Monday in the northern Syrian town of Azaz, a senior Turkish official told Reuters, and is interrogating her and her husband and daughter-in-law who were also detained.

“Rasmiya Awad was captured in a raid on a container near Azaz,” the official said. “We hope to gather a trove of intelligence from Baghdadi’s sister on the inner workings of ISIS,” he added.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
