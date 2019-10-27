U.S. targeted Islamic State's al-Baghdadi: official

FILE PHOTO: A man purported to be the reclusive leader of the militant Islamic State Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi has made what would be his first public appearance at a mosque in the centre of Iraq's second city, Mosul, according to a video recording posted on the Internet on July 5, 2014, in this still image taken from video. Social Media Website via Reuters TV/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States has carried out an operation targeting Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official did not disclose details of the operation and did not say whether it was successful.

Other U.S. officials contacted by Reuters declined comment.

Newsweek, citing a U.S. Army official briefed on the result of the operation, said al-Baghdadi was killed in the raid.