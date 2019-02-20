Bangladesh on UK teenager in Syria: nothing to do with us

DHAKA (Reuters) - A teenager stripped of her British citizenship in Syria is nothing to do with Bangladesh and the matter is for the British to resolve, Bangladesh’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

“This is a matter of the British government. Bangladesh has nothing to do with this,” Asaduzzaman Khan said when asked about Shamima Begum, who is of Bangladeshi heritage.

Britain stripped the teenager, who traveled from London to join the Islamic State group, of her citizenship on security grounds, triggering a row over the ramifications of leaving a 19-year-old mother with a jihadist fighter’s child to fend for herself in a war zone.