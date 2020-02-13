World News
February 13, 2020 / 7:13 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Rebuking Trump over Iran, U.S. Senate passes measure curbing president's ability to wage war

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to questions while meeting with Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 12, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed legislation on Thursday to limit President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war against Iran, rebuking the president after a strike against an Iranian military commander and Tehran’s retaliation last month raised fears of broader regional conflict.

As voting continued, the vote was 51-44 for the war powers resolution, which would require Trump to remove U.S. troops engaged in hostilities against Iran unless Congress declares war or passes a specific authorization for the use of military force. Trump has promised a veto.

