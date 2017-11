MOSCOW (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura will visit Moscow on Friday, RIA news agency reported on Thursday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov.

United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura attends a news conference at the United Nations office in Geneva, Switzerland, September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Previously, RIA news agency reported that de Mistura was due in Moscow on Thursday to discuss the situation in Syria.