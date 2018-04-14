FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 14, 2018 / 7:24 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macron tells Erdogan he wants to intensify cooperation on Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron told Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday that he wanted to step up cooperation between their countries in the coming days to seek an inclusive political solution for Syria, Macron’s office said.

Macron thanked Erdogan for his comments supporting strikes carried out by the United States, France and Britain in Syria, his Elysee Palace office said in a statement after their phone conversation.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.