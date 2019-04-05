G7 ministers still divided on how to handle jihadists in Syria, Iraq

PARIS (Reuters) - Interior ministers from the Group of Seven industrialised nations still have different views over how to handle jihadists and their families in Syria and Iraq, the French interior minister Christophe Castaner said on Friday.

The U.S. representative, under-secretary Claire Grady, reiterated at the meeting of G7 interior ministers in Paris the U.S. position that these foreign fighters should be returned to their countries of origin.

France and other countries say they should face trial in Iraq.