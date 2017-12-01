FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Georgia says suspect in Istanbul airport bombing killed last week
#World News
December 1, 2017 / 10:16 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Georgia says suspect in Istanbul airport bombing killed last week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI (Reuters) - A former Islamic State fighter suspected of masterminding a deadly attack on Istanbul airport in 2016 was killed during a special operation in ex-Soviet Georgia last week, a spokeswoman for Georgia’s state security service said on Friday.

“It’s confirmed that one of those killed during the operation is Akhmed Chatayev,” Nino Giorgobiani told a briefing.

One Georgian special forces serviceman and three members of the armed group, which was suspected of terrorism, were killed in the operation. Four police officers were wounded and one member of the group was arrested.

The 20-hour operation took place at an apartment block on the outskirts of the Georgian capital Tbilisi last week.

Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Christian Lowe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
