German Islamic State fighters in Syria have right to return home: government spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - German citizens who have fought with the Islamic State militant group in Syria have a fundamental right to return to Germany, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.

At a regular news conference, the chief government spokesman added that Germany was in close consultation with the United States as well as with Britain and France with regard to European citizens there.

“All German citizens, including those who are suspected of having been involved with the Islamic State have a fundamental right” to be in Germany, the interior ministry spokesman said.