FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
March 9, 2018 / 7:26 PM / a day ago

Syrian TV: Fighters and families start to leave eastern Ghouta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television on Friday said a number of fighters and their families had begun to leave the besieged rebel-held enclave of eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus.

State TV said 13 fighters and their families had arrived at the crossing point.

It showed footage of people getting onto a bus. The correspondent said the men were fighters who had come out of eastern Ghouta through the al-Wafideen crossing into government-held Syria.

Reporting by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.