Lebanon's president says crisis over with PM Hariri's France trip
November 16, 2017 / 9:47 AM / in 39 minutes

Lebanon's president says crisis over with PM Hariri's France trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanese President Michel Aoun tweeted on Thursday that he hoped the country’s political crisis was over following Saad al-Hariri’s acceptance of a French invitation to visit Paris.

FILE PHOTO: Lebanese President Michel Aoun is seen at the presidential palace in Baabda, Lebanon, November 7, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/File Photo

Earlier a source close to Hariri said the prime minister, who resigned this month while in Saudi Arabia but has yet to return to Beirut, was expected to leave Riyadh for France within the next 48 hours.

Aoun said Lebanon remained committed to its policy of staying out of regional conflicts, especially those between Arab states, presidential sources said on Thursday.

Reporting by Sarah Dadouch, Editing by Angus McDowall and Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
