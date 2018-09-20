FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2018 / 8:54 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Hezbollah leader says has rockets despite Israeli efforts in Syria

2 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Thursday that his group had obtained precision rockets despite Israeli strikes in recent years aimed at cutting the supply route through Syria.

Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah gestures as he addresses his supporters via a screen the night before Muslim Shi'ites around the world mark the day of Ashura, in Beirut, Lebanon September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

“No matter what you do to cut the route, the matter is over and the resistance possesses precision and non-precision rockets and weapons capabilities,” Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, addressing Israel in a broadcast speech.

“If Israel imposes a war on Lebanon, Israel will face a fate and a reality it has never expected on any day,” he added.

Hezbollah, backed by Iran, has played a critical role in supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s seven-year-long civil war.

Israel regards Hezbollah as the biggest threat on its borders and has said that it has carried out repeated strikes in Syria to prevent it getting arms deliveries from Iran.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards helped form Hezbollah in the early 1980s to resist Israel’s occupation of southern Lebanon, which ended in 2000. Israel and Hezbollah fought a brief war on Lebanese soil in 2006.

Reporting By Angus McDowall and Laila Bassam; Editing by Toby Chopra, William Maclean

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
