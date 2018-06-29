FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 29, 2018 / 3:47 PM / in 20 minutes

Hezbollah says 'very big victory' imminent in south Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The leader of Iran-backed Hezbollah, a key Damascus ally, said on Friday a “very big victory” was near in south Syria, where an army offensive has made rapid gains against insurgents.

Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also denied a statement by a Saudi-led coalition that its forces had killed eight members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah in Yemen.

While Nasrallah has said his Shi’ite movement has not sent fighters to Yemen, he said “we do not confirm or deny” if Hezbollah has any other kind of presence there.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.