February 16, 2018 / 4:42 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

UK's May says shares U.S. concerns about Iran role in Middle East

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Friday that Britain shared the concerns of the United States about Iranian activities in the Middle East and was ready to take further action against Tehran.

During a trip to Berlin, May said she and German leader Angela Merkel had reaffirmed their commitment to Iran’s nuclear deal and the need for full implementation.

“And we agreed that as we continue to work to preserve the deal we also share the U.S. concerns about Iran’s destabilizing activity in the Middle East, and we stand ready to take further appropriate measures to tackle these issues,” May told reporters.

British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that London was concerned at Iran’s role after anti-aircraft fire on Saturday downed an Israeli warplane returning from a bombing raid on Iran-backed positions.

Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

