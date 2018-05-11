Cleric says Iran should not trust EU, warns Israel: TV

ANKARA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian cleric said on Friday that Europeans could not be trusted, after President Hassan Rouhani said Tehran would remain in a 2015 nuclear deal even after the United States quit the pact.

“America cannot do a damn thing. They have always been after toppling of Iran’s regime and this exit is in line with that aim,” Iranian state TV showed Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami telling worshippers at Tehran University.

“These European signatories also cannot be trusted ... Iran’s enemies cannot be trusted,” Khatami said.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on May 8 that the United States was withdrawing from Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers. Germany, France and Britain continue to back the deal but want talks to be held in a broader format on Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional activities, including in Syria and Yemen.

In his sermon on Friday, Khatami also warned Israel.

“We will expand our missile capabilities despite Western pressure ... to let Israel know that if it acts foolishly, Tel Aviv and Haifa will be totally destroyed,” the hardline cleric said, to chants of “Death to America,” and “Death to Israel”.