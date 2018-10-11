FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 11, 2018 / 8:22 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraqi and coalition forces arrest suspected members of IS funding network

2 Min Read

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - A joint task force of U.S. coalition and Iraqi special forces have arrested 10 suspected members of a network that provided funding for Islamic State in the capital Baghdad and the northern city of Erbil, the coalition said on Thursday.

The task force conducted raids from Oct. 7-9 and arrested suspected members of the Rawi financial network, which operated as a “financial facilitation group” for the militants, the coalition said in a statement.

“The arrests deal a major blow to ISIS’s capacity to threaten and terrorize civilians,” said Major General Patrick B. Roberson, commander of Special Operation Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve.

“This demonstrates that those who assist in, sponsor, or provide financial, material or technological support to ISIS will face severe consequences.”

Iraq declared victory over the militant group in December after retaking swathes of territory it held but its fighters have since then waged a campaign of kidnappings and killings.

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

