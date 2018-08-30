FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 30, 2018 / 7:20 AM / Updated an hour ago

Suicide attack kills two policemen near Iraq's Kirkuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIRKUK, Iraq (Reuters) - At least two policemen were killed and three wounded when a suicide bomber drove a car full of explosives at their checkpoint near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk on Thursday, police sources said.

Police said the attack took place in the town of Abbasi, around 65 km (40 miles) southwest of the oil city of Kirkuk.

No group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack, but Islamic State militants often carry out such attacks.

On Wednesday, a suicide car bomb attack on a security checkpoint killed at least eight people, including five militiamen and three civilians in western Iraq.

Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for the Wednesday’s attack.

Iraqi security officials have said Islamic State is likely to wage an insurgency in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate all but collapsed and the militants were dislodged from large areas of the west and north of the country.

Reporting by Mustafa Mahmoud in Kirkuk; Writing by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Alison Williams

