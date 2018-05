BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for a suicide bombing in Baghdad that hit Shula district.

Municipality workers clean the site of a suicide attack in the predominantly Shi'ite Shula district, in northwest Baghdad, Iraq May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

In a statement from the group’s Amaq news agency, the hardline Sunni militant group claimed the attack killed 15 people and injured 19. Iraqi security forces said the bombing killed at least four with 15 more injured.