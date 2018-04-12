FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Ten killed in Iraq funeral bombing: local official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq (Reuters) - Ten people were killed and 14 wounded when explosive devices went off at a funeral for Sunni Muslim tribal fighters in the northern Iraqi town of Shirqat on Thursday, the town’s leader said.

The funerals were for three fighters who had died a day earlier from the Tribal Mobalisation Forces, a network of Sunni militias that back the government in its fight against Islamic State militants, said the town’s leader Ali Dowdah.

Militants planted explosive devices at the grave site and set them off during the funeral procession, he said. Shirqat is in Iraq’s Salah al-Din province.

Reporting by Ali Sultan; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Andrew Heavens

