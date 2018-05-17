FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 10:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Denmark pulls special forces out of Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark said on Thursday it would pull around 60 special forces from Iraq, as most areas once controlled by Islamic State have been liberated.

The gradual pull-back will conclude in late autumn, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Denmark will still have around 180 military personnel posted to the al-Asad air base in Iraq, and contribute to radar surveillance as part of an international coalition fighting the Islamist militant group.

Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by Kevin Liffey

