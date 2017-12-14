FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraq hangs 38 Sunni militants in mass execution: justice ministry
#World News
December 14, 2017 / 12:03 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iraq hangs 38 Sunni militants in mass execution: justice ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq hanged 38 Sunni Muslim militants on Thursday after they were sentenced to death on terrorism charges, the justice ministry said in a statement.

The mass executions were carried out at a prison in the southern Iraqi city of Nassiriya, the statement said quoting the Justice Minister.

On Sept. 24, Iraq executed 42 Sunni Muslim militants on terrorism charges ranging from killing members of security forces to detonating car bombs.

The justice ministry said all the convicted were members of Islamic State. Officials have said all the appeal options available to the condemned had been exhausted, according to the statement.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
