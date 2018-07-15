FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2018 / 10:10 AM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Flydubai halts flights to Iraqi city of Najaf until July 22: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Flydubai has halted flights to the Iraqi city of Najaf “due to the disruption on the ground” at the airport until July 22, the Dubai state-owned airline said on Sunday.

Najaf airport was closed on Friday after protests there halted air traffic. Najaf is among the cities in southern Iraq that have witnessed days of protests over poor services and against alleged official corruption.

Flydubai, which operates a daily return flight from Dubai to Najaf, is monitoring the situation, an airline spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
