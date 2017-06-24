FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Second French journalist dies after being wounded in Mosul
June 24, 2017 / 10:38 AM / 2 months ago

Second French journalist dies after being wounded in Mosul

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French journalist Veronique Robert has died in Paris after being wounded in an explosion in Mosul earlier this week, her employer France Televisions said in a statement on Saturday.

The mine explosion killed Iraqi journalist Bakhtiyar Haddad and French journalist Stephane Villeneuve while another freelance reporter suffered minor injuries.

Robert underwent surgery in Iraq before being transferred on Friday to the Percy hospital near Paris.

Islamic State fighters have been defending their remaining stronghold in the Old City of Mosul, moving stealthily along narrow back alleys as U.S.-backed Iraqi forces slowly advance.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ros Russell

