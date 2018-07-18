FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 18, 2018 / 7:10 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

Bombs wound four people in Iraqi city of Kirkuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several roadside bombs wounded four people in the northern Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk on Wednesday, witnesses said.

A police official said the bombs had targeted a commercial district of the city.

Iraqi security forces have largely defeated Islamic State militants, removing them from Mosul and other cities and towns.

But the ultra-hardline Sunni militant group still carries out attacks near Kirkuk and in other parts of the country.

Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.