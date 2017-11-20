FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iraqi Kurd prime minister: court voided referendum without KRG input
Sections
Featured
Taking London's financial pulse
The Road to Brexit
Taking London's financial pulse
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Cyber Risk
Panel recommends hacking safeguards for elections
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 20, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in an hour

Iraqi Kurd prime minister: court voided referendum without KRG input

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court, which voided results of a Kurdish independence referendum on Monday, reached its ruling without input from representatives of the Kurdish autonomous region, the region’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday.

“The rights of Kurds are enshrined in the [Iraqi] constitution, and we seek the implementation of this constitution to resolve our issues with Baghdad,” Barzani told reporters at a news conference, according to Kurdish Rudaw TV.

Reporting by Raya Jalabi; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.