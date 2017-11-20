Iraqi Kurd prime minister: court voided referendum without KRG input

ERBIL (Reuters) - Iraq’s Supreme Federal Court, which voided results of a Kurdish independence referendum on Monday, reached its ruling without input from representatives of the Kurdish autonomous region, the region’s Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani said on Monday.

“The rights of Kurds are enshrined in the [Iraqi] constitution, and we seek the implementation of this constitution to resolve our issues with Baghdad,” Barzani told reporters at a news conference, according to Kurdish Rudaw TV.