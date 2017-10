BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi ordered a 24-hour suspension to military operations against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq, his office said in a statement on Friday.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (not pictured) in Baghdad, Iraq October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Alex Brandon

The truce is meant to allow the deployment of Iraqi authorities at border crossings held by Kurdish forces in agreement with the Kurdistan regional authorities, it said.