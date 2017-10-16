FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi forces take control of Kirkuk governorate building unopposed: security sources
October 16, 2017 / 1:31 PM / in 4 days

Iraqi forces take control of Kirkuk governorate building unopposed: security sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A convoy of elite Iraqi military forces took control of the governorate building in central Kirkuk on Monday, meeting no opposition from Kurdish forces deployed in the city, security sources and residents said.

A dozen Humvees from the U.S.-trained Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) arrived at the governorate building and took position in the vicinity alongside the local city police, they said. They drove to the center of the city from airport which they had captured earlier in the day from Kurdish forces.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi gave instructions that the Iraqi flag be hoisted on Kirkuk and other territories claimed by both the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
