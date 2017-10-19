FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdish demonstrator killed, 6 wounded in Iraqi city of Khanaqin: mayor
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 19, 2017 / 3:30 PM / in 2 days

Kurdish demonstrator killed, 6 wounded in Iraqi city of Khanaqin: mayor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - A Kurdish demonstrator was killed and six others wounded on Thursday as they were protesting the takeover of their city, Khanaqin, by Iraqi forces, Mayor Mohammed Mulla Hassan said.

Kurdish forces withdrew on Tuesday from the city on the border with Iran to avoid clashing with Iraqi forces sent by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

Khanaqin, mainly populated by Shi‘ite Kurds, lies outside the official boundaries of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq. It is claimed by both the Kurdistan Regional Government and the central authorities in Baghdad.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.