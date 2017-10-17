Kurdish forces pullout from Khanaqin area on Iraq-Iran border, security sources say

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish Peshmerga forces pulled out from the area of Khanaqin, on the border with Iran as Iraqi forces prepared to take over their positions, security sources said.

The region is home to a large Kurdish community and the site of a small oil field, Khana.

Responding to a Kurdish referendum on independence held last month, Iraqi government forces on Monday captured the Kurdish-held oil city of Kirkuk, transforming the country’s balance of power.