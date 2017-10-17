FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iraqi forces take control of all oil fields operated by state-owned North Oil in Kirkuk
October 17, 2017 / 6:55 AM / 5 days ago

Iraqi forces take control of all oil fields operated by state-owned North Oil in Kirkuk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces completed an operation to take control of all oil fields operated by state-owned North Oil Company in the Kirkuk region on Tuesday, a senior military officer said.

Artillery belonging to Iraqi army are seen southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Iraqi forces took control of the Bai Hasan and Avana oil fields northwest of Kirkuk on Tuesday, after seizing the Baba Gurgur, Jambur and Khabbaz fields on Monday, he said.

Oil officials in Baghdad said all the fields were operating normally.

The fields were previously held by Kurdish security forces known as Peshmerga, but they pulled out of the area in the face of an advance by forces of the Iraqi central government.

Tuesday’s deployment of Iraqi government forces in Dibis, where Bai Hasan and Avana are located, is part of an operation ordered by Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi to take control of Kurdish-held areas outside the three provinces that form Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Maher Chmaytelli; editing by John Stonestreet and Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
