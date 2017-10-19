Kurdish forces still control Khurmala oil field northwest of Kirkuk: TV

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Kurdish forces have not withdrawn from the Khurmala oil field, northwest of Kirkuk, Erbil-based Rudaw TV said on Thursday, citing a Peshmerga commander.

Khurmala is part of the geological structure of the Kirkuk oil basin. It was developed by the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government as it lies in its administrative boundaries.

Iraqi forces on Monday seized the Kirkuk province from Kurdish forces who deployed there in 2014.