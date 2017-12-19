Iraqi PM says will take action if any citizen is attacked in Kurdistan

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday he would take action if any citizen was attacked in the country’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, state television reporter.

“We would not stand idly by if any citizen were attacked,” the broadcaster quoted him as saying in a weekly news conference.

Three people were killed and more than 80 wounded, local officials said earlier, as Kurdish protesters angered by years of austerity and unpaid public-sector salaries took to the streets in a second day of violent unrest amid tensions with Baghdad.