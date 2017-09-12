Iraqi Kurdish official says Iraqi vote rejecting Kurdish independence referendum is non-binding

ERBIL, Iraq (Reuters) - A vote by Iraq’s parliament to reject the results of this month’s Iraqi Kurdish independence vote was non-binding, a high-ranking Kurdish official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The Kurdish parliament will definitely have a response to the resolution when it convenes on Thursday,” said Hoshyar Zebari, former Iraqi foreign and finance minister and now a senior adviser to Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) President Massoud Barzani.

Zebari said Kurdish lawmakers would convene for the first time since October 2015.