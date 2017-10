A woman celebrates to show her support for the upcoming September 25th independence referendum in Zakho, Iraq September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

ERBIL (Reuters) - Brett McGurk, the U.S. special envoy to the coalition against Islamic State, on Thursday said he was encouraged that the Iraqi Kurdish leadership could embrace a plan to delay an independence referendum.

Moving forward with the referendum on Sept. 25 would be a “risky” move for Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region because there was no international support for it at this moment, McGurk said in a news conference.