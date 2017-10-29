FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2017 / 1:05 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Iraqi forces, Kurdish Peshmerga start second round of talks, Iraqi State TV says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters on Sunday started a second round of talks to resolve a conflict about control of the Kurdistan region’s border crossings, Iraqi state TV said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi on Friday ordered a 24-hour suspension to military operations against Kurdish forces in northern Iraq. The two sides held a first round of talks on Friday and Saturday.

Abadi said the talks are meant to pave the way for the peaceful deployment of Iraqi troops at the border crossings of Iraq’s Kurdistan region with Turkey, Iran and Syria.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams

