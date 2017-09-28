FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. willing, if asked, to facilitate talks between Kurds, Baghdad: State Department
#World News
September 28, 2017 / 7:54 PM / 21 days ago

U.S. willing, if asked, to facilitate talks between Kurds, Baghdad: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States would be willing to help facilitate conversations between Iraqi Kurds and Baghdad to try to ease tensions between the two sides after a Kurdish referendum vote, the U.S. State Department said on Thursday.

“The United States, if asked, would be willing to help facilitate a conversation between the two,” State Department spokesman Heather Nauert told a briefing, underscoring that Washington would not engage unless asked.

Nauert also said the United States was not in a position to confirm the authenticity of a newly released recording purported to be of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

