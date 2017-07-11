FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Hezbollah leader says Mosul victory major step towards destroying Islamic State
#World News
July 11, 2017 / 6:32 PM / a month ago

Hezbollah leader says Mosul victory major step towards destroying Islamic State

1 Min Read

Iraqi Federal Police celebrate in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq.

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that the defeat of Islamic State in Mosul was a "great step" that would pave the way to eliminating the group.

In comments broadcast on the Lebanese Shi'ite group's Manar television station, Nasarallah also said the routing of the militants from their Iraqi stronghold would have "great repercussions" on the broader fight against the group across the region.

Reporting by Laila Bassam and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

