MOSUL, Iraq (Reuters) - A U.S.-trained elite Iraqi force battling Islamic State in the Old City of Mosul on Sunday reached the Tigris riverbank, state TV said, indicating that the insurgents' last redoubt in the city was on the verge of falling.

"Forces from the Counter Terrorism Service raised the Iraqi flag on the Tigris riverbank in the Old City of Mosul," read an on-screen headline on Iraqiya News.