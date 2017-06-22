FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. general condemns Islamic State's destruction of Mosul mosque
#World News
June 21, 2017 / 9:29 PM / in 2 months

U.S. general condemns Islamic State's destruction of Mosul mosque

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. general in Iraq called Islamic State militants' destruction of the Grand al-Nuri Mosque of Mosul and its famous leaning minaret "a crime against the people of Mosul and all of Iraq."

"The responsibility of this devastation is laid firmly at the doorstep of ISIS," Army Major General Joseph Martin, who leads the U.S.-led coalition's combined joint forces land component, using an acronym for Islamic State.

Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

