February 14, 2018 / 11:57 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

IDB ready to finance Iraqi infrastructure with $500 million: president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KUWAIT (Reuters) - The Islamic Development Bank (IDB), the largest development organization in the Muslim world, is ready to finance Iraq infrastructure with $500 million, its president Ahmed Mohamed Ali al-Madani, said in Kuwait on Wednesday.

Donors and investors have gathered in Kuwait to discuss efforts to rebuild Iraq’s economy and infrastructure as it emerges from a devastating conflict with Islamic State militants who seized almost a third of the country.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli and Ahmed Hagagy; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Alison Williams

