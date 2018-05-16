FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 16, 2018 / 12:15 PM / in 2 hours

Several killed, wounded in suicide bombing north of Baghdad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Several people were killed or wounded north of Baghdad on Wednesday when a man wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the middle of a group of people receiving condolences, Iraqi security services said.

The attack took place in the region of Tarmiya, 25 km (15 miles) north of Baghdad, they said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Iraq declared victory in December over Islamic State, which had seized control of nearly a third of the country in 2014, but it continues to carry out attacks and bombings in Baghdad and other parts of Iraq. The group claimed responsibility for a deadly gun attack near Tarmiya two weeks ago.

Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.