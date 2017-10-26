FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Red Cross says has access to Islamic State families held near Mosul
October 26, 2017

Red Cross says has access to Islamic State families held near Mosul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Red Cross confirmed on Thursday it had access to more than 1,300 foreign wives and children of suspected Islamic State militants.

The families are being detained by Iraqi forces near Mosul.

More than 300 of the families came from Turkey, many others from former Soviet states, such as Tajikistan, Azerbaijan and Russia, according to preliminary figures from the Iraqi army.

“We can confirm have access to those 1,300 and are visiting them,” Patrick Hamilton, International Committee of the Red Cross deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, told a news briefing in Geneva.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
