Turkish cabinet agrees to close air space to Northern Iraq
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 2:53 PM / 4 days ago

Turkish cabinet agrees to close air space to Northern Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s cabinet agreed on Monday to close its air space to Kurdish-controlled northern Iraq and said work had started to hand over the main land border crossing into the autonomous region to the central Iraqi government.

Government spokesman Bekir Bozdag also said the cabinet approved a recommendation from the national security council, chaired by President Tayyip Erdogan, to extend a state of emergency imposed after last year’s failed coup by another three months.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Ercan Gurses; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

