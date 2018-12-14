Iraq summons Turkish ambassador over air strikes

CAIRO (Reuters) - Iraq’s foreign ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador in Baghdad and handed him a letter of protest over “repeated air(space) violations,” it said in a statement on Friday.

“The Ministry denounces the actions of Turkish aircraft that violate Iraqi airspace and target several sites ...in northern Iraq, which caused loss of life and property,” the statement said.

Turkey carried out air strikes in northern Iraq on Friday, killing eight militants from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), its military said earlier.