Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the independence referendum in northern Iraq, in Istanbul, Turkey, September 24, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will gradually close border gates with northern Iraq in coordination with the central Iraqi government and Iran, in response to an independence referendum in Iraq’s Kurdish region, Ibrahim Kalin, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Thursday.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim is expected to visit Baghdad on Sunday to meet with Iraqi counterpart Haider al-Abadi.