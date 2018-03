BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq’s armed forces have instructions to prevent “foreign fighters” from launching cross-border attacks on Turkey, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told his Turkish counterpart Benali Yildirim.

FILE PHOTO: Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi speaks during a ceremony in Najaf, Iraq January 7, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo

Abadi’s office said on Tuesday the two officials discussed the situation on the border by telephone.