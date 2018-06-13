FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 9:08 AM / Updated 7 hours ago

Turkey in contact with Iran over Qandil operation: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is in contact with Iran about conducting a possible military operation against Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in the northern Iraq region of Qandil, close to the Iranian border, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu gestures during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

“We are in contact with Iran,” Cavusoglu told broadcaster Haberturk. “PKK is a threat to them as well. Qandil is very close to the Iran border...We will improve cooperation with Iran.”

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Daren Butler

