Turkey ready to cooperate with Iraq against Kurdish militants: foreign ministry
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 5 days ago

Turkey ready to cooperate with Iraq against Kurdish militants: foreign ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is ready to cooperate fully with the central Iraqi government to end the presence of the outlawed Kurdish militant group PKK in Iraq, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry also said Ankara would stand by Baghdad to provide peace and stability in the country, as Iraqi forces captured several positions near Kirkuk from Kurdish fighters, following Kurdish northern Iraq’s independence referendum last month.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

